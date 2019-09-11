Comments
MARATHON (CBSMiami/AP) – The two people who died when their small plane crashed in the Gulf Of Mexico after taking off from Florida Keys Marathon International Airport were from Maryland.
Last Sunday morning, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission responded to a call about a body in the water Sunday morning and recovered Towson residents 61-year-old Paul Brezinski and 38-year-old Kseniya Grishina.
Monroe officials say the two were believed to be the only people on board the plane, which was destined for Savannah, Georgia.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.