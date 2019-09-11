CORAL SPRINGS (CBSMiami) – Federal law enforcement officials raided a Coral Springs plastic surgeon’s office on Wednesday.

Members of the United States Postal Inspection Service, the Food and Drug Administration and the Florida Department of Health executed a search warrant at the offices of Beautiful Vision as part of their yearlong investigation into Dr. Francesann Ford.

The doctor is accused of buying fake and non-FDA approved drugs from China and using them on patients who bought services on Groupon.

“It’s Groupon, folks. Please! If it’s too good to be true, how many times do we have to tell folks that are victim to ID theft, and so forth,” said USPS inspector Ivan Ramirez. “I don’t want to say this is the same, but as you can see we’re in an affluent part of the neighborhood. Also there should be some signs. Groupon is good for restaurants, not for medical procedures.”

Now, investigators are looking for patients of Dr. Ford who may have had a negative reaction to a treatment at the facility to help build their case against her.