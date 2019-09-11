DORIAN RELIEFHow You Can Help Victims In The Bahamas
  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Florida News, Local TV, Stabbing, Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/CNN) — Police have a suspect in custody after five people were stabbed at a building supply company in Tallahassee, a police spokesman said.

“At approximately 8:37 am, TPD responded to a stabbing near the 2000 block of Maryland Circle,” the police department said in a written statement.  “Upon officer’s arrival, they discovered multiple stabbing victims and provided immediate medical attention.”

A spokeswoman for Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare said none of the five victims were in critical condition after the stabbings at a Dyke Industries facility. One victim was in serious condition, two were in fair condition and another two were in good condition, said Danielle Buchanan, a hospital spokeswoman.

Tallahassee Police announced later they arrested 41-year-old Antwann D. Brown in connection with the mass stabbing. Investigators say Brown is an employee of Dyke Industries and “spontaneously” stabbed a total of five employees with a folding knife.

Police have not released any information regarding a motive.

Dyke Industries distributes residential and commercial building supplies, such as doors and windows.

(©2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company, contributed to this report.)

Comments