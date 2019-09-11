TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/CNN) — Police have a suspect in custody after five people were stabbed at a building supply company in Tallahassee, a police spokesman said.
“At approximately 8:37 am, TPD responded to a stabbing near the 2000 block of Maryland Circle,” the police department said in a written statement. “Upon officer’s arrival, they discovered multiple stabbing victims and provided immediate medical attention.”
A spokeswoman for Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare said none of the five victims were in critical condition after the stabbings at a Dyke Industries facility. One victim was in serious condition, two were in fair condition and another two were in good condition, said Danielle Buchanan, a hospital spokeswoman.
Tallahassee Police announced later they arrested 41-year-old Antwann D. Brown in connection with the mass stabbing. Investigators say Brown is an employee of Dyke Industries and “spontaneously” stabbed a total of five employees with a folding knife.
Police have not released any information regarding a motive.
Dyke Industries distributes residential and commercial building supplies, such as doors and windows.
