PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – The search is on Wednesday night for a man who ran away from a mental health facility in Pembroke Pines.
Pembroke Pines police are looking for John Ireland, a court-ordered patient of the South Florida State Hospital at 800 E Cypress Drive.
According to police, Ireland was diagnosed with schizophrenia and has a history of violent behavior.
The 33-year-old is 6 feet 5 inches tall, weighs around 200 pounds and has multiple facial tattoos.
Ireland, who has brown hair and brown eyes, was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved shirt and black pants.
He recently served three years of supervised release for drug charges.
Additional Pembroke Pines police units have been sent out to patrol the area.
Anyone who has seen him or has information on his whereabouts should immediately call 911.
