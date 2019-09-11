



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two people survived the crash of a small plane crash at the Boca Raton Airport on Wednesday morning.

Two people were onboard the 4-person aircraft and one had to be taken to the hospital with traumatic injuries.

The condition of the injured person is currently unknown.

FAA investigators say the pilot crashed shortly after take-off and may have tried to return to the airport to make an emergency landing.

Airport Road between Cinemark and NW 40th St. is closed due to an aircraft incident. Seek alternate route. https://t.co/lf0AobWHDB — Boca Raton Police (@BocaPolice) September 11, 2019

The crash happened shortly after 10:32 a.m. on Airport Road between Cinemark and NW 40th St.

Airport Road remains closed at this time.

Images from News Chopper 4 showed what remained of the aircraft covered in foam.

Police have not yet identified those on the plane.

This story will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.