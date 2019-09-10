Comments
LAUDERHILL (CBSMiami) – A dozen units were damaged when a fire erupted at a Lauderhill apartment building.
The broke out in a sixth-floor unit at the Manors of Inverrary in the 4100 block of Inverrary Drive.
Some resident said they heard the fire alarm and then the property manager urging them to leave.
Lauderhill Fire said arriving firefighters found some people had been trapped by the flames and they worked quickly to get them to safety.
The unit where the fire started, which was empty at the time, has extensive damage. Eleven other units have smoke and water damage.
A firefighter was treated for a heat-related injury and one resident was treated for possible smoke inhalation.
No word on what caused the fire.
