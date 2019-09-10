MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Today is September 10th, the official peak of the Atlantic hurricane season, and the CBS4 Weather team is tracking three tropical waves.

The shower and thunderstorm activity associated with the disturbance near the north coast of Hispaniola has increased a bit since yesterday. The National Hurricane Center says that this wave has a zero chance of development over the next few days while it moves west-northwestward across the Bahamas and the Florida peninsula. However, environmental conditions may become a little more conducive for development when the system moves into the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend.

As of the 8 a.m. advisory, it has a 30% chance of development over the next five days. Regardless of development, all the deep tropical moisture associated with this disturbance will likely produce periods of heavy rain across the Bahamas Thursday and across Florida on Friday and through the weekend.

Another wave associated with a weak area of low pressure is located about 900 miles east of the Lesser Antilles is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. The NHC said this wave has a low potential (a 20% chance) of development in the next few days and over the next five days. Upper-level winds are forecast to become unfavorable for tropical cyclone formation. This disturbance is expected to move slowly westward across the Atlantic ocean for the next several days.

And the third wave is located just off the west coast of Africa. This disturbance is expected to move quickly westward during the next several days. The NHC gives this wave a 0% chance of development over the next two days. Some slow development of this disturbance is possible over the next several days as it moves west across the Atlantic. The NHC said this wave has a 20% chance of development over the next five days.