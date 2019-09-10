MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A reward for information on a known Miami street gang member has just increased.
The U.S. Marshals Service, Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and the National Police Defense Foundation are offering $30,000 for information leading to the arrest Ulysses Cabrera.
The 29-year-old, who also goes by “Uley” and “Big Cuz,” is wanted on several charges, including cocaine, crack cocaine and marijuana distribution in Little Havana.
Cabrera is the only member of his gang who remains on the run. The rest have been indicted and arrested for various offenses.
Cabrera, who has black hair and brown eyes, is 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs around 245 pounds.
Authorities said Cabrera should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-WANTED-2 or submit information through the tips app at www.usmarshals.gov/tips.
