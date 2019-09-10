MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Two medical-marijuana firms poured more than $1 million last month into a new drive to pass a constitutional amendment to allow recreational marijuana in Florida.
The political committee Make It Legal Florida, which registered with the state Aug. 1, raised $1.09 million in cash and received $104,500 in in-kind contributions during the month, according to a newly filed finance report.
The medical-marijuana firms Surterra Holdings, Inc. and MM Enterprises USA, LLC, each contributed $545,000 in cash, with MM Enterprises USA also providing the in-kind contributions.
The political committee also spent $58,855 in August on expenses such as research, legal services and social-media consulting, the finance report shows.
The committee is backing a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow people 21 and older to possess up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana for personal use “for any reason.”
To reach the November 2020 ballot, the committee would need to submit at least 766,200 valid petition signatures to the state by a February deadline.
