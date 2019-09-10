MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Members of Miami’s Urban Search and Rescue team have returned to South Florida after doing all they could to help with the recovery efforts in the Bahamas.
The exhausted first responders, made up of Miami-Dade and City of Miami firefighters, arrived at Port Everglades late Tuesday night.
The firefighters were in the Bahamas for a total of four days, doing integral work to help survivors of Hurricane Dorian get the basic supplies they so desperately need.
The first responders were tasked with search and rescue efforts in the east end of Grand Bahama Island. They accomplished their goal of clearing out the area and providing relief.
“We handed out about 2,800 meals and some water,” said Timothy Gleason with Miami Fire Rescue. “We did a lot of searching. Home searches and grid searches.”
The firefighters told CBS4’s Hank Tester they weren’t sure if they would be deployed again, but they are ready for the call.
The rescue teams weren’t alone on the returning ferry. A total of 288 Bahamian citizens were also on board.
