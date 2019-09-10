



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – When it comes to high school football, South Florida always has some of the most talented players in the country.

This year we’re searching for the best of the best with the first-ever Nat Moore Trophy.

The high school football season is now in full swing and plenty of players are trying to get noticed.

Whether it’s by coaches, colleges or us here at CBS4 looking for our first Nat Moore Trophy winner.

This past week at Milander Park, the Palmetto Panthers had plenty to cheer about.

Here’s a tip when trying to take down Brashard Smith, arm tackling won’t get it done.

Once he was in the open field he was gone for good.

His teammate Tyrone Maxwell benefited from some nice blocking up front and Palmetto won 34-12.

Both players are working their way into the conversation for the inaugural trophy.

On Friday, the sun was shining bright on Traz Powell, but not too many highlights for the Bulls. Except for Timothy Burns who crushed a receiver.

Unfortunately, that night belonged to IMG Academy, 24-7. They were busy showing off a ball-hawking secondary.

To nominate your favorite South Florida high school football player, go to natmooretrophy.com