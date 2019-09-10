



MIAMI(CBSMIAMI) —- A 7-year-old Miami boy is speaking out after new surveillance tape obtained by CBS4 shows a car that struck the child this summer and took off. He was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital at the time because of his injuries.

“It hurt me,” said Jay’Lyn Smith, recalling the accident that happened at 7:15 at night on July 15th as he was playing football with friends outside his home at N.W. 6th Court and 69th Street. “I feel good now but it hurt me at the time.”

Smith spoke out exclusively to CBS4’S Peter D’Oench about new video and a photo CBS4 received from MIami Police. They say it shows the vehicle that they have been looking for since July 15th and say it is seen in the area shortly after the accident.

D’Oench showed a photo of the car to Smith, asking “Do you recognize the vehicle?”

“Yeah,” said Smith. “He should go to jail, the driver. He should have stopped after hitting me.”

“Would it mean a lot to you if the car was found?” Smith was asked. “Yep,” he said.

Smith was hospitalized with a scrape by his left eye, a knot on his head and a bad road rash on his left shoulder.

At the time, he said, “I fell and I hit my head and it hurt. I feel whoever did this should turn themselves in.”

Miami Police Officer and spokesman Mike Vega said police were eager to find the vehicle.

“We are still describing it as a Chevy vehicle possibly an Impala or Lumina. It is a 4-door vehicle that is white or silver in color. It has very dark tints on it. We also see that it has silver chrome rims. We need someone to come forward if they know something. The child was just out there playing football in the street. We need to get this person off the street and have that lead to justice for this individual.”

Smith’s grandfather, Coach Top, said he is still upset about this incident.

“Like I asked before,” he said, “ how can this person sleep at night. This happened in July and now it is September. I bet you can not sleep well. Kharma comes back you know. That was a bit you hit and I know you don’t sleep well at night. We are going to catch you.”

“He could have killed my grandson,” he said. “Not just injured him. He could have killed him. This was a car versus human flesh. How can you stand up to that. He had no remorse. He had no compassion. Just do the right thing and turn yourself in. He is still running and I will tell you that can not hide. Turn yourself in. We are on your trail.”

Anyone with information should call Miami Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.