



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown is being accused of rape by a former trainer.

According to a lawsuit filed Tuesday, Britney Taylor said she was hired by Brown as a personal trainer because of her specialization in gymnastics which could help improve “his flexibility and strength in his ankles and fast twitch muscles.”

Taylor alleges that Brown exposed himself to her before he “grabbed and kissed her without her consent” during their first training session in June of 2017.

Later that month, the lawsuit alleges, Brown began masturbating behind Taylor as they “were watching a church service on Ms. Taylor’s iPad in Brown’s home in Miami.”

Taylor claims Brown “bragged” about what he had done in “in astonishingly profane and angry text messages.”

The lawsuit states that Taylor “cut off her working relationship with Brown,” but he allegedly contacted her several months later “begging forgiveness.”

Later in the lawsuit, Taylor claims that Brown asked her to train him again to which she agreed.

The lawsuit continues that on “May 20, 2018, Brown cornered Ms. Taylor, forced her down onto a bed, pushed her face into the mattress, and forcibly raped her” after a night of clubbing together.

Taylor, through a statement put out by her lawyer David Haas, said will cooperate with the NFL and any other agencies.

“As a rape victim of Antonio Brown, deciding to speak out has been an incredibly difficult decision,” Taylor’s statement read. “I have found strength in my faith, my family, and from the accounts of other survivors of sexual assault. Speaking out removes the shame that I have felt for the past year and places it on the person responsible for my rape.”

Darren Heitner, an attorney representing Brown, released a statement saying Brown “denies each and every allegation in the lawsuit” and “will pursue all legal remedies to not only clear his name but to also protect other professional athletes against false accusations.”

The statement adds that Brown, a Miami native, refused an investment request by Taylor which is why she cut off communication before reentering the picture to train him again.

The New York Times was the first to report about the lawsuit, which was filed in the Southern District of Florida.