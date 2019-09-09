MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami-Dade County judge set a trial date for Mexican actor Pablo Lyle in the death of a man he is accused of punching during a road-rage incident earlier this year.

Lyle appeared in court on Monday morning accompanied by his attorneys where a Miami-Dade county judge set his manslaughter trial for December 9th of this year.

There will also be another hearing before that set for November 27th.

Lyle, 32, is accused of throwing a punch that killed 63-year-old Juan Ricardo Hernandez. His attorneys contend Lyle threw a punch to defend himself and his family, as per Florida’s Stand Your Ground law.

Hernandez suffered a broken skull and internal bleeding and died four days later at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The incident took place on March 31. Lyle was a passenger in a car driven by his brother-in-law when he cut off Hernandez in the intersection of NW 27th Avenue and 14th Street. At a stop light, Hernandez ran up to the SUV Lyle was in and banged on the window. “He was very angry, his face was distorted with rage and anger,” said Lyle’s brother-in-law Lucas DelFino, who was driving. “He was banging on the window very loudly,” he said.

Lyle was captured on surveillance video running out of the passenger side of the vehicle towards Hernandez. His brother-in-law also got out of the car, but it was not in park and it started rolling into the intersection.

SURVEILLANCE CAMERAS CAPTURED THE PUNCH:

The brother-in-law ran back to the car to stop it from rolling and Hernandez walked back toward his own car. That is when the surveillance video shows Lyle running towards Hernandez.

Witnesses who watched it happen told a judge earlier this year, “The gentleman went like this like it’s not that serious and the next thing I saw was a punch. One blow, the guy went down and never moved again,” said witness Maria Rico.

“I hear him just scream, ‘no, no, no please don’t hurt me.’ And as he’s doing that he puts his hands up, he puts his hands up like blocking the hit,” said witness Jessica Rocha.

Lyle remains on house arrest in Miami without access to his passport.

Lyle was the star of the Mexican telenovela “Mi Adorable Maldición,” or “My Adorable Curse.” He also stars in a newly released Netflix drama called “Yankee.”