MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Three people, including a juvenile, were injured late Sunday night in a drive-by shooting in southwest Miami-Dade.
It happened around 10 p.m. near SW 104th Avenue and 174th Terrace.
An adult male was shot in his buttocks and taken to Jackson South Medical Center where he was listed as stable.
An adult female was shot in the arm. She was taken to Kendall Regional Medical Center where she was listed as stable.
The teenaged male sustained a gunshot wound to the back and was also taken to Kendall Regional Medical Center
Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho posted on Twitter, “Bullets indiscriminately victimizing our youngest. Teenager among three injured in drive-by shooting Sunday night. If you know something, please report it. Silence=complicity”
You must log in to post a comment.