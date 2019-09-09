DORIAN RELIEFHow You Can Help Victims In The Bahamas
Filed Under:Broward News, Explosive Device, Grenade, Local TV, Pembroke Pines, Pembroke Pines Police


MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Pembroke Pines police is investigating a possible grenade found while trash sorting at a local waste management center.

Police say the possible explosive device was found at the plant located in the 20700 block of Pembroke Road.

Authorities say they have not issued any safety alerts at this time.

They say the item is isolated near the back of the facility.

Police said bomb squad had been notified to assess the situation and dispose of the device.

