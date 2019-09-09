MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Pembroke Pines police is investigating a possible grenade found while trash sorting at a local waste management center.
Police say the possible explosive device was found at the plant located in the 20700 block of Pembroke Road.
Authorities say they have not issued any safety alerts at this time.
PPPD is on scene at Waste Management (20701 Pembroke Rd) regarding a possible grenade that was located during garbage sorting. No safety alerts at this time – the item is isolated near the rear of the facility. A Bomb Squad has been requested to assess & remove the grenade. pic.twitter.com/hQEXb1K7qn
— Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) September 9, 2019
They say the item is isolated near the back of the facility.
Police said bomb squad had been notified to assess the situation and dispose of the device.
