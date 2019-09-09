Comments
RIVIERA BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — A Florida woman struggling to potty-train her 3-year-old reportedly withheld food to keep her from soiling her diaper.
Takeia Ann Burns, 31, was arrested on September 3rd on charges of aggravated child abuse and child neglect.
Riveria Beach police said that when the child began eating from the garbage, Burns tied together the little girl’s arms and legs. They said she was also responsible for the child’s fractured rib and a brain bleed.
Police say she child weighed 22 pounds.
The child is still recovering in hospital and the other four children in her care were placed with relatives.
