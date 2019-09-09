MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – A man is facing aggravated animal cruelty charges after police say he was caught on video punching a dog in Lee County, Florida.
“Police were made aware of doorbell video that showed 28-year-old Joshua Schlotmann punching ‘Thanos,’ his own dog,” Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said in a Facebook post.
Marceno said Schlotmann “delivered three closed-fisted blows” to the dog, police said.
Lee County Domestic Animal Services took custody of the dog.
Schlotmann was detained and interviewed by detectives and was subsequently arrested.
Schlotmann is facing aggravated animal cruelty F.S.S 828.12(2), Inflict Pain/Torture/Serious Injury/Death to an animal.
Marceno said he won’t stand for animal abuse and “will keep throwing these abusers in jail until they get the message.”
