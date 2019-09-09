Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miramar police say they have arrested an Everglades High School student on Monday on charges of bringing a gun on school property.
Police say the student, who was not identified because of his age, had a gun that was not loaded.
They also say the student did not have any ammunition with him at the time of the arrest.
Police say that the #SeeSomethingSaySomething is not just a hashtag, but that it works.
They encourage everyone to remain vigilant and proactive.
