MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miramar police say they have arrested an Everglades High School student on Monday on charges of bringing a gun on school property.

Police say the student, who was not identified because of his age, had a gun that was not loaded.

They also say the student did not have any ammunition with him at the time of the arrest.

Police say that the #SeeSomethingSaySomething is not just a hashtag, but that it works.

They encourage everyone to remain vigilant and proactive.

