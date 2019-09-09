



LAUDERHILL (CBSMiami) – The mother of the two boys who drowned in a North Lauderdale pool appeared before a judge on Monday.

The judge set a $500,000 bond for 23-year-old Wildline Joseph, who was arrested over the weekend.

Joseph faces two counts of aggravated manslaughter in connection to the death of her sons – Branario Joseph, 5, and Ja’kye Joseph, 6.

Detectives said surveillance video showed the boys running to the community pool of the Silver Palm Condominiums complex at around 7:15 p.m. on May 22.

At the time, Joseph said the last she knew was her boys were playing outside and the pool was locked. She said the boys must have jumped the gate. She added that Ja’kye was learning to swim and thought he could do it. She thinks Branario must have jumped in to save his brother.

According to detectives, the boys were “submerged in the water for almost two hours before they were discovered.” The boys were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

BSO confirmed that Joseph, 23, has a history with BSO Child Protective Investigations Section and with the Department of Children and Families.

“There have been times when her children were taken away from her and times where she has gone through the proper programs and parenting skills and she has been reunited with her children,” BSO spokesperson Veda Coleman-Wright.

Joseph’s boyfriend, 24-year-old John Lynn, was also arrested on two counts of aggravated manslaughter.