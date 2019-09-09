DORIAN RELIEFHow You Can Help Victims In The Bahamas
ORLANDO (CBSMiami/AP) – The Walt Disney World resort has banned a woman for life after she reportedly kicked a sheriff’s deputy outside a park and hit a taxi driver.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Ellen McMillion hit the driver outside Disney’s Hollywood Studios last Thursday.

A Disney security guard and a deputy working a detail at the park intervened.

The taxi driver told deputies McMillion started hitting him after she asked him for a cigarette, and he told her he didn’t have one.

Deputies say McMillion was slurring her words, and they detected a strong odor of alcohol.

She was charged with battery on an officer and disorderly intoxication.

