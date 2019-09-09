MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Young men in the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project are heading to Washington, D.C. this week.
A total of 50 students from across Florida will be visiting the Congressional Black Caucus.
Barbers, who are also mentors in the program, are giving free haircuts in preparation for the trip.
“Every year we bless these boys. We’re blessed to do this for our community,” said mentor Alex Montes. “Make these boys look sharp – always. Keep them clean.”
“We’re headed to D.C. and it’s a really nice thing to do for us,” said student Anthony Hayes. “Got to look good, ‘cause we’re gonna have cameras on us at all times as soon as we get up there. So it’s a really good thing for us.”
For many of the boys, this is their first time going to D.C., let alone getting on a plane.
