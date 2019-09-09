SAFETY HARBOR (CBSMiami/AP) — A west coast Florida man reportedly molested a young girl after kidnapping her from a back yard.
Paul Gary Morgan, 63, was arrested Saturday and charged with kidnapping, child abuse, and molestation.
Pinellas County sheriff’s deputies said Morgan approached the nine-year-old girl while she was playing with two other children in a neighbor’s yard. Morgan allegedly asked the girl to show him her underwear and when she refused, he dragged her into the backyard and molested her.
The girl’s 4-year-old playmate confronted him, allowing the girl to escape. The victim’s mother also tried to confront Morgan before calling authorities.
Deputies say Morgan has an intellectual disability and lives at the Harbor Point Assisted Living Facility.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
