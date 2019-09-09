MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Dogs left without shelter by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas are arriving in Florida in need of homes.
More than 50 dogs arrived Monday on a rescue yacht normally used for charter sailing that was donated after Dorian decimated the Bahamas.
Big Dog Ranch Rescue told the Palm Beach Post that 52 dogs arrived, and that three will be reunited with Bahamian owners who evacuated to Florida. ]
The other 49 already rescued dogs in the Bahamas in need of homes.
The dogs will be in medical quarantine for several weeks before being placed for adoption. The organization said it planned to make many trips back to rescue more animals.
Big Dog Ranch Rescue says it’s one of the largest cage-free, no-kill rescues in the country and has helped save more than 27,000 dogs.
