MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police officers are investigating the shooting death of an assisted living facility employee.
Investigators said the shooting happened at 2:38 a.m. on Sunday at a residence in the 11000 block of SW 172 Terrace.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue pronounced the 21-year-old male victim, who had multiple gunshot wounds, dead on the scene.
According to police, the residence operates as an assisted living facility and the victim was an employee of the business.
None of the residents were injured in the shooting.
If you have any information on this shooting that can help detectives, please contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.
