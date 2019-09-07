HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood will hold a week long job fair beginning Monday to fill positions still available at their new guitar shaped hotel.

When it opens on October 24th, it will have 19 dining outlets and 20 bars.

Monday and Tuesday’s job fairs will be culinary specific. Restaurants at the resort will span from fine to casual dining. Positions of need in the culinary department include stewarding and cooks.

Wednesday through Friday, the resort will be interviewing and hiring for general positions including banquets, beverage, facilities, housekeeping, public space, pool operations and more.

Applicants who need assistance or access to computers will be able to obtain services in the resort’s ballroom area on each day of the job fair from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

WHEN:

Monday, Sept. 9, from 1 to 3 p.m. (culinary)

Tuesday, Sept. 10, from 1 to 3 p.m. (culinary)

Wednesday, Sept. 11, from 5 to 7 p.m. (all jobs)

Thursday, Sept. 12, from 4 to 6 p.m. (all jobs)

Friday, Sept. 13, from 4 to 6 p.m. (all jobs)

The job interviews will be conducted at the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel.

Hard Rock International has been recognized as part of Forbes Magazine’s 2019 list of America’s Best Employers for Women within the travel and leisure category for the second consecutive year.