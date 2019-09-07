MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — Love is in the air at Silverlake Bistro off 71st street in Miami Beach.
It’s the second concept for couple Sandy Sanchez who hosts, and Chef “Ben” Benoit Rablat. They opened a French eatery more than five years ago called La Fresa Francesa in Hialeah.
Now, they’ve opened Silverlake Bistro, a charming retro-style mom and pop restaurant that pays homage to the California town in which they met.
“We met in California in a little neighbored called Silverlake and that’s where we learned about food and wine and that’s where we fell in love and hosted dinner parties for our friends and talked about one day opening a restaurant together, so here we are. Dreams come true,” Sandy told CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo.
One of the most popular dishes at Silverlake Bistro is a side plate or appetizer called Crispy Okra.
Sandy says customers are unsure of the dish when they read it on the menu, but once they try it, they are hooked.
So how do you make it?
Check out today’s Digital Bite with Chef Ben.
Crispy Okra Ingredients:
- 20 okras
- 1/4 tea spoon salt
- 1/4 tea spoon fresh ground black pepper
- 1 pinch of chili flakes
- 1 table spoon of fresh pecorino.
Recipe:
- Cut the okras long
- Heat up a pan on high fire with some blended oil
- Wait until the oil starts smoking. Reduce the fire to medium
- Slowly and carefully place the okras in the pan with the cut side down
- Sear them until crispy (dark brown)
- Flip them one by one on the other side. Cool it for another minute
- Add the salt, pepper and chili flakes
- Stir everything
- Place the okras in a plate and finish the dish by sprinkling the fresh pecorino on top
- Enjoy!!
