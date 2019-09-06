WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 7
  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Florida, Florida Department Of Agriculture, Florida News, Gas Pumps, Gas Stations, Local TV, Skimmers

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services inspectors found “skimmers,” used to steal credit-card or debit-card information at gas pumps, while checking gas stations for Hurricane Dorian damage.

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said Friday water infiltrated underground fuel tanks at just two of the 250 gas stations along the East Coast that were most likely to be impacted by the state’s brush this week with the powerful storm.

However, inspectors had to remove 15 skimmers from pumps during the inspections, the department said.

“While we’re confident consumers should feel safe fueling up post-storm, we encourage anyone suspecting issues to report them to us at 1-800-HELP-FLA or FloridaConsumerHelp.com,” Fried said in a prepared statement.

(©2019 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida’s (REPORTER NAME) contributed to this report.)

Comments