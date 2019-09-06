IAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Highway Patrol is expected to make an arrest soon in a road rage incident Friday morning that left one person injured after a driver opened fire.
According to FHP spokesman Joe Sanchez, the victim said the gunman was driving recklessly and improperly changed lanes.
There was some sort of altercation and after both vehicles exited the Palmetto at SW 8th Street, one of them pulled out a small caliber handgun and took several shots.
At least one bullet shattered the driver’s side window, causing minor injuries to the driver.
Sanchez says the victim did get the tag number of the suspect and an arrest is expected soon.
Road rage is a big problem in South Florida and Sanchez sends a reminder to anyone who may be involved in an altercation on the road.
“Stay calm, have patience, if you’re involved with someone who is aggressive, get off the highway, find a safe area, contact law enforcement.”
