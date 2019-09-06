MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Friday marks one year since a gunman opened fire inside an Ohio bank, killing three people.

Among the victims, a husband and father of two who was just months away from reuniting with his family in Miami.

The Calderon family doesn’t need photo albums to remember Luis Felipe Calderon. His love, support and sense of humor are still fresh in their minds a year after his death.

“Me and my kids we remember him every single day. Every single day I talk about him or I remember him,” his wife Ana Calderon said.

Ana remembers her husband as a man who loved playing soccer, watching movies with his family, and telling jokes.

She also vividly remembers the day she got the call that something terrible had happened.

“It was a regular day. Thursday. I woke up with my kids. They went to school. I went to the office,” she explained. “Around 9:30 in the morning, my brother-in-law called me and asked if I heard about the shooting at the Fifth Third Bank.

The Fifth Third Bank she’s referring to is in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Luis Felipe Calderon had been working there for about a year. Ana called it his dream job. But he was eager to return to his family in Miami.

He had just gotten word he was being transferred to South Florida in February of the following year.

But on September 6, 2018, a 29-year-old man walked into the Fifth Third Center lobby and started shooting.

Three people were killed: Richard Newcomer, 64, Prudhvi Raj Kandepi, 25, and 48-year-old Calderon.

“Sometimes when you realize that he isn’t here, it’s really bad,” Ana said. “When reality hits you, it’s bad. It’s been tough on my children as well. We give strength to each other, but sometimes you break and miss him so bad.”

Ana is now left to raise their two children on her own.

Andres and Natalia try to focus on the good times, but thoughts still linger of milestones missed and lessons their father won’t be able to teach them.

“How to talk to girls,” Andres said through tears. “How to be a teenager really. I don’t know who to ask. Not really being able to talk to him. And his daily calls. They were the best.”

“Just thinking I’m not going to have anyone to walk me down the aisle,” Natalia said. “It’s a tradition having your dad walk you down the aisle. Just thinking of that obviously makes me sad. But I have to stay positive and know that I’m doing everything to make him proud.”

“When you have two teenagers, two kids, you have to keep moving forward. You have to be strong for them,” Ana added. “Sometimes, it’s hard, but God has given me the strength to move on as normal as I can.”