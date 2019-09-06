MIAMI (CBSMiami) – More than a dozen members of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s Florida Task Force 1 Urban Search and Rescue team are headed to the Bahamas this morning.
The team spent the morning packing their gear at their headquarters in Doral.
They had been sent to Puerto Rico ahead of Hurricane Dorian but were then sent to Orlando ahead of the expected storm impact to the state.
Now 15 members are headed to the Bahamas for search and rescue and real-time assessment.
Based on the needs on the ground, 25 more team members will be deployed Sunday.
On Thursday, Miami Mayor Frances Suarez said 50 first responders with Miami’s Urban Search and Rescue will deploy to the Bahamas with the Coast Guard as early as Friday. They will head to the island in three phases, the first of which will be a real-time assessment of the situation on the ground and then they will escalate resources as needed for search and rescue.
