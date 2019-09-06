MIAMI (AP) — Jorge Lopez pitched six innings of four-hit ball and Hunter Dozier homered, leading the Kansas City Royals to a 3-0 victory over the Miami Marlins on Friday night.

Lopez (3-7) struck out six in his longest outing since May 3, when went seven innings against Detroit.

Whit Merrifield and Ryan O’Hearn each had two hits and an RBI for the Royals, who have won five of six.

Dozier hit his 25th homer, a solo shot off Miami reliever Jeff Brigham in the eighth.

Kevin McCarthy pitched a perfect seventh before Scott Barlow allowed a pinch-hit, two-out single by Curtis Granderson and a double by Jon Berti in the eighth. Barlow retired Isan Diaz on a deep fly to center for the third out.

Ian Kennedy earned his 27th save.

The Marlins were shut out for the 21st time this season.

O’Hearn’s double off Miami starter Pablo Lopez in the seventh gave the Royals a 2-0 advantage.

Pablo Lopez (5-8) had his longest outing since returning from the injured list Aug. 26. The right-hander, who missed two months because of a shoulder strain, lasted 6 1/3 innings, allowed two runs, eight hits and struck out four.

The Royals took a 1-0 lead on a run-scoring single by Merrifield in the third. Merrifield drove in Meibrys Viloria, who had singled and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Jorge Lopez.

Bryan Holaday attempted to tie it in the fifth, running from first on Pablo Lopez’s opposite field double to left center. Merrifield’s relay throw from centerfielder Brett Phillips caught Holaday at the plate.

TRAINER’S ROOM:

Royals: RHP Jesse Hahn (elbow sprain) will have rest days between outings after a scoreless inning in his season debut against Detroit on Thursday. “We want to make sure that in this rehab process that we’re doing it right and we’re protecting him,” manager Ned Yost said.

Marlins: RHP Jordan Yamamoto (forearm strain) threw a bullpen session before Friday’s game. Yamamoto was placed on the 10-day injured list Aug. 28.

UP NEXT:

Royals: LHP Danny Duffy (5-6, 4.89) will start the middle game of the series Saturday.

Marlins: LHP Caleb Smith (8-9, 4.30) will make his first career start against the Royals. Smith has lost four of his last five starts.

