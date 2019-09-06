FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — A Florida man, found guilty of attempted murder and awaiting sentencing, tossed urine on the prosecutor inside a Fort Lauderdale courtroom.
According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office police report, Albert Narvaez attacked Broward Assistant State Attorney Andrew Newman inside Circuit Judge Susan Alspector’s courtroom on Wednesday.
The report states Narvaez threw a bottle of urine at Newman and yelled, “He pissed on me! He told me to do it. (Expletive) him!” It is not known who Narvaez was referring to.
The BSO arrest report states the “urine went inside his mouth and outer clothing.”
It is not clear how Narvaez was able to get the bottle into the courtroom.
The sentencing hearing was postponed.
Narvaez is now also charged with battery for his attack.
Chief Assistant State Attorney Jeff Marcus said, “We are absolutely incensed by what occurred. I wish the public knew the number of threats prosecutors receive on a daily basis, but they have the courage to go into court every day to ensure that justice is pursued against these violent offenders.”
You must log in to post a comment.