MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man charged in the deadly shooting of a cyclist on the Rickenbacker Causeway last month was arraigned on Friday.

Kadel Piedrahita entered a plea of not guilty. The trial was set for January 2020.

Piedrahita is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 48-year-old Alex Palencia.

During a court appearance on Saturday, a judge ordered that he be held without bond.

Police say Piedrahita shot Palencia during an early morning ride on the causeway. It was caught on cell phone video.

Just after 6 a.m., Piedrahita recorded himself on Facebook Live riding a motorcycle and following a group of cyclists. Piedrahita reportedly often rode with cyclists to ensure their safety.

Suddenly there’s a confrontation and the phone goes down. Gunfire is then heard.

Palencia was taken to the Ryder Trauma Center where he died.

Police found more evidence that happened before the shooting.

It appeared the two knew each other. Palencia’s daughter said she thought her father had soled Piedrahita some type of insurance.

Piedrahita had gone on an angry tirade on Facebook, calling Palencia a con man.