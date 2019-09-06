MONROE COUNTY (CBSMiami) – A Florida man is under arrest for battery against two women he met on Duval Street in Key West.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Joseph Aaron McNeal, of Sugarloaf Key, met two Georgia women at a Key West bar on August 18, playing billiards and socializing.

When they were leaving, McNeal offered to drive them to their hotel but asked if he could stop by his house to check on his sick dog and they agreed.

At his home, police say, they began drinking shots and at some point, McNeal left the room, only to return fully nude.

The women tried to leave, but deputies say he blocked them, which led to a physical altercation with one of the women.

She told deputies McNeal “placed his hands on her throat and pushed her into a television in the living room, which broke.” She also stated both women ran out a porch door but McNeal pushed them from behind and both fell down the stairs causing minor injuries.

Terrified, both women managed to hide in some nearby mangroves until deputies arrived.

Deputies say found McNeal’s car on the property and spotted the broken TV in the living room but no one ever answered the door.

Both women identified McNeal as the attacker in a photo lineup of possible suspects, say deputies.

A warrant was issued for his arrest, which took place Thursday September 5.

He is charged with two counts of battery and resisting arrest without violence.