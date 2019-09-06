COOPER CITY (CBSMiami) – A group of Cooper City students was hospitalized Friday after eating THC-laced candy.
According to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Michael Kane, nine students suffered abdominal pain after ingesting an unknown substance at Renaissance Charter School at Cooper City Friday morning.
At first, nobody knew what was making them ill, but it turns out the students ate THC-laced candy “inadvertently” brought to class by another student which resembled a popular sour candy.
Chief Kane said the THC-laced candy was packaged just like a commercially packaged candy.
Seven boys and two girls, between the ages of 10 and 12, were taken to Memorial West Hospital in Pembroke Pines with non-life threatening injuries.
All of the students are expected to be released Friday.
Colleen Reynolds, a spokesperson for the school released a statement that read, “We would like to advise all parents to be aware of a THC-laced candy that is packaged nearly identically to a popular sour candy. This deceptive advertising package can put children at-risk and we want all parents to be aware of the potential impacts. Today, a student inadvertently brought this drug disguised as candy to school and shared it with friends. We immediately contacted EMS and law enforcement when we discovered the situation.”
