MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police have made an arrest in connection with the murder of two women in Northwest Miami.

Police said the ‘brutal’ double murder took place at approximately 2 a.m. on Monday, September 2nd, in the 7000 block of NW 8th Court.

Detectives say Kerry Rossin, 27, was engaged in a violent dispute with one of the women and ended up beating and stabbing her to death.

The arrest report then says that Rossin encountered a second victim while fleeing the scene.

Rossin then proceeded to choke and strike the woman’s head with a stick and then stomp on her until she was lifeless, police said.

Investigators say Rossin left the area only to return to douse the first victim’s body with lighter fluid and set it on fire.

Rossin was subsequently located by police and confessed to his involvement in the deaths of both victims.

Police are urging anyone with information regarding these murders to contact CrimeStoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.