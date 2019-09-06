



MIAMI (CBSMIAMI) — An American Airlines mechanic is due in federal court Friday afternoon accused of sabotaging a plane at Miami International Airport over stalled union contract negotiations.

According to a criminal complaint affidavit filed in federal court, Abdul-Majeed Marouf Ahmed Alani admitted that he tampered with a crucial navigation system on a plane that was about to fly a 150 people to Nassau in the Bahamas on July 17. He said he did it so he could collect overtime work.

Pilots aborted the flight when they saw an error message for a system that tracks speed, nose direction and other critical flight information.

When mechanics examined the plane, they found a piece of foam glued inside a navigation system part called an air data module. Video from an American Airlines surveillance camera captured a person who drove up to the plane, got out and spent seven minutes working around the compartment containing the navigation system, according to the affidavit.

Co-workers later identified the person as Alani, in part by his distinctive limp, the affidavit said.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE CRIMINAL COMPLAINT IN ITS ENTIRETY

When he was interviewed Thursday, “Alani stated that his intention was not to cause harm to the aircraft or its passengers,” according to the affidavit by Jose A. Ruiz, a federal air marshal who serves on an FBI terrorism task force.

Alani explained that stalled contract negotiations between American Airlines and the mechanics’ unions were hurting him financially, and he tampered with the plane “to cause a delay or have the flight cancelled in anticipation of obtaining overtime work,” Ruiz wrote.

American has accused mechanics of an illegal work slowdown that has led to hundreds of canceled flights in recent months. The airline successfully sued two unions that represent the workers. This week, both sides announced they would resume negotiations Sept. 16 in Washington, with help from a federal mediator. The mechanics’ unions have been trying to secure a new contract for more than three years.

In a statement, American Airlines said it cooperated fully with the investigation.

“On July 17, flight 2834 from Miami to Nassau, Bahamas, returned to the gate due to a maintenance issue. Passengers boarded a new aircraft, which then re-departed for Nassau. At American, we have an unwavering commitment to the safety and security of our customers and team members and we are taking this matter very seriously. At the time of the incident, the aircraft was taken out of service, maintenance was performed and after an inspection to ensure it was safe the aircraft was returned to service. American immediately notified federal law enforcement who took over the investigation with our full cooperation.”

Alani is charged with willfully damaging or disabling an aircraft.