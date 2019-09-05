DORIAN RELIEFHow You Can Help Victims In The Bahamas
  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 4 News at 5PM
    5:30 PMCBS 4 News at 5:30PM
    6:00 PMCBS 4 News at 6PM
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee Wildlife Refuge, Bitten by Gator, Delray Medical Center, Local TV, Palm Beach County


MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A woman had to be transported to Delray Medical Center Thursday morning after she was bitten by an alligator at the Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee Wildlife Refuge in Palm Beach County.

It happened at around 11 a.m., after Kelsey Pollack, 31, a South Florida Management District employee, accidentally stepped on a gator while wading in water about waist deep, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

Pollack suffered non-life threatening injuries and is expected to be OK.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission investigating the incident.

FCC says if you spot a gator and are concerned, you should call FWC’s toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-392-4286.

Comments