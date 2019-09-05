MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A woman had to be transported to Delray Medical Center Thursday morning after she was bitten by an alligator at the Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee Wildlife Refuge in Palm Beach County.
It happened at around 11 a.m., after Kelsey Pollack, 31, a South Florida Management District employee, accidentally stepped on a gator while wading in water about waist deep, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.
#BreakingNews
Person bitten by an alligator inside the Arthur R Marshall Wildlife Refuge @PBCFR on location, 1 injured being transported to hospital pic.twitter.com/Mi8iDLsCIx
— PBC Fire Rescue (@PBCFR) September 5, 2019
Pollack suffered non-life threatening injuries and is expected to be OK.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission investigating the incident.
FCC says if you spot a gator and are concerned, you should call FWC’s toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-392-4286.
