MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police detectives are asking the public’s help with any information they can provide in locating a suspect accused of shooting a man at his Kendall home.

Police say Alex Vega, 45, was parking his 2019 Land Rover SUV inside the garage of his home in the 10600 block of SW 118th Avenue, on Tuesday, August 27, at around 8 p.m., when he was shot.

Video surveillance shows an unknown male approaching the SUV, on the driver’s side, opening fire striking Vega several times, police said.

The suspect is then seen fleeing from the scene eastbound on SW 106 Terrace.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded shirt, black shorts, a mask, and gloves.

Vega was rushed to Kendall Regional Medical Center where he remains in stable condition.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477.