MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police detectives are looking for the driver of a truck involved in a fatal hit-and-run.
Police say 38-year-old Lamarr Antwon Thomas was struck and killed in the 12800 block of SW 248th Street, as he walked along the roadside sometime after midnight on Sunday, September 1st.
Authorities are looking for a Ford F-series pickup truck, which may have front-end damage.
Surveillance video captured the image of the vehicle and investigators are seeking the assistance of the community to identify and locate the driver.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477
