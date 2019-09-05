MIAMI (CBSMiami) – We’re in for a hot one.
South Florida got off to a warm and humid start on Thursday with temperatures in the low-80s and a few showers.
Thursday afternoon will be a mix of sun and clouds with highs soaring to the low to mid-90s. Record heat will be possible.
The CBS4 weather team is forecasting a high of 95 degrees in Miami, the old record is 93 degrees set back in 2017.
We are forecasting a high of 94 degrees in Ft. Lauderdale, the old record is 95 degrees set back in 1921.
With high humidity in place, it will feel like the 100s. Some stray storms may develop this afternoon.
A small craft advisory continues for boaters due to southwest winds of 15 to 20 knots and a moderate chop on the bays.
Thursday night will be warm and humid with lows in the upper-70s.
Friday and Saturday we continue with the sizzling heat as highs will soar to the low to mid 90s and it will feel like the triple-digits. With high-pressure building in and dry air moving across the region, the rain chance will be low. By Sunday and into early next week we’ll see more of an onshore flow and the return of some afternoon and evening storms as moisture increases.
