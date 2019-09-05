MIAMI(CBSMiami) – A Fort Lauderdale woman was arrested after she reportedly threatened to “blow up” St. Thomas High School.
Nancy Kramer, 51, is accused of calling the school several times on August 28th and making the threats.
Several office staff members heard the threats on one of the calls, because it was on speakerphone, and called the police.
School staffers said they were able to identify Kramer as the caller because her name and phone number came up on their caller ID and she always identified herself, giving her full name, on the calls, according to the arrest report.
Kramer was reportedly upset she had paid the $11,000 tuition to the school in full, but her child no longer attended class there.
Kramer is accused of making additional calls threatening calls in the following days in which she also threatened to kill someone.
On August 30th, Fort Lauderdale police sent an officer to the school to see if he could calm the caller down. During a call, which was speakerphone, Kramer identified herself, gave her daughter’s name, and the address where they lived. The school staffers told the officer this was the same woman who had made the threats.
Police say when the officer tried to help and reason with her, she became “very upset and irate on the phone.”
Kramer was arrested on Wednesday and charged with making a bomb threat.
