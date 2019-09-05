MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The eyewall of Hurricane Dorian is just offshore of the eastern coast of South Carolina.

At 11 a.m., the center of the Category 2 hurricane was about 50 miles south-southeast of Charleston, South Carolina.

It was moving to the north-northeast at 8 mph with maximum sustained winds of 110 mph. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 195 miles.

A turn toward the northeast is anticipated by tonight, and a northeastward motion at a faster forward speed is forecast on Friday. On the forecast track, the center of Dorian will continue to move close to the coast of South Carolina today, and then move near or over the coast of North Carolina tonight and Friday. The center should move to the southeast of extreme southeastern New England Friday night and Saturday morning, and approach Nova Scotia later on Saturday.

Slow weakening is expected during the next few days. However, Dorian is expected to remain a powerful hurricane as the center moves near the coasts of South and North Carolina.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for…

* Edisto Beach SC to Poquoson VA

* Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds

* Neuse and Pamlico Rivers

* Hampton Roads

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for…

* Savannah River to the North Carolina/Virginia border

* Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* North Carolina/Virginia border to Fenwick Island DE

* Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point southward

* Tidal Potomac south of Cobb Island

* Altamaha Sound GA to Savannah River

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…

* Woods Hole to Sagamore Beach MA

* Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard MA

Tropical storm conditions are currently affecting portions of the Georgia and South Carolina coasts. Hurricane conditions are expected along portions of the South Carolina coast during the next several hours.

Tropical storm conditions are spreading along the coast of North Carolina, and hurricane conditions are expected to begin later today.

Tropical storm conditions are expected in the Tropical Storm Warning area in the Mid-Atlantic states by Friday, with tropical storm conditions possible in the Tropical Storm Watch area Friday or Friday night.

Tropical storm conditions are possible over portions of southeastern Massachusetts by late Friday or early Saturday.

The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide…

Awendaw, SC to Myrtle Beach, SC…5 to 8 ft

Myrtle Beach, SC to Duck, NC, including Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds and the Neuse and Pamlico Rivers…4 to 7 ft

Duck, NC to Poquoson, VA, including Hampton Roads…2 to 4 ft

Edisto Beach, SC to Awendaw, SC…2 to 4 ft

Dorian is expected to produce the following rainfall totals through Friday:

Coastal Carolinas…6 to 12 inches, isolated 15 inches

Far southeast Virginia…3 to 8 inches

Extreme southeastern New England…2 to 4 inches

Large swells will affect the northwestern Bahamas, and the entire southeastern United States coast from Florida through North Carolina during the next few days. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions