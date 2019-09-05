MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in the deaths of two brothers who drowned early this year in North Lauderdale.
BSO said they arrested John Louis Lynn Jr. on Tuesday, September 3rd, for failing to provide proper care and supervision of the siblings who were found in a pool at the Silver Palms Condominiums.
Ja’Kye Joseph, 6, and his 5-year-old brother, Branario Minto, were found submerged in the pool on May 22 at around 9:30 p.m.
North Lauderdale Fire Rescue transported the boys to Northwest Medical Center where they were pronounced dead.
Detectives said the brothers had been underwater for almost two hours prior to being found.
Lynn Jr. faces two counts of aggravated manslaughter of a child.
BSO says detectives have obtained an additional arrest warrant for the victims’ mother, Wildline Joseph.
Anyone who knows Joseph’s whereabouts is urged to call BSO at (954) 764-4357 or (954) 321-4262. You can also call Broward Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).
