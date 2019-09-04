MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The yacht, Global, a 227-foot vessel, sat at Pier 66 in Fort Lauderdale Wednesday ready to embark on a humanitarian mission.

Employees of the group, World Central Kitchen, headed by renowned Chef Jose Andres, loaded the yacht full of food, fuel, workers and an amphibious vehicle to reach people in the hardest-hit areas of the Bahamas as they begin to assess the damage and provide necessary supplies for victims of Hurricane Dorian.

“We’re going to be cooking as well as sending supplies to our kitchens on the mainland,” said Jason Collis, Director of Procurement for World Central Kitchen.

Andres and his team, who provided 4 million meals to victims of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, are already on the ground in the Bahamas.

“We’ve served over 10,000 meals already at this moment,” Collis said.

Andres spoke to “CBS This Morning” and said the goal of the group is to provide 30 thousand meals a day to people on the Abaco Islands and Grand Bahama.

“We’re an NGO and we want to save as many lives as we can,” he told “CBS This Morning.”

Tom McManus and a local businessman who owns the yacht teamed up with World Central Kitchen to help get the much-needed items to the Bahamas.

“Our goal right now is to assist the people of the Bahamas immediately,” McManus said. “We’re gonna bring a tremendous amount of food and other aid.”

One of the items World Central Kitchen is taking on the yacht is an amphibious vehicle to allow them to access people in hard to reach areas of the Bahamas that were affected by the hurricane. But there are major challenges in an area that is so devastated. World Central Kitchen hired helicopters to assist in getting food to people but it’s hard to find a location to base their operations.

“Trying to find an area to land,” Collis said. “It’s pretty devastated.”

The group hopes to leave Wednesday evening for the 7-hour journey.