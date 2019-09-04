Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – While many relief organizations are preparing to go to the Bahamas to render help, the US Coast Guard is already there.
They have been working around the clock to provide life-saving assistance, alongside the Bahamian defense forces, using helicopters to perform rescue operations.
They continue to find and help those who were injured during Hurricane Dorian’s path through the islands.
The Coast Guard will soon deploy its cutters, which will be involved in transporting much-needed supplies.
“Right now, our focus is life saving providing in dire need of medical care,” US Coast Guard Captain Joann Burdian says.
US Department of Homeland Security is also on the ground providing assistance.
