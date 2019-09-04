



MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) — Disney and Royal Caribbean Cruise Line are pledging one million dollars each, to help the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian. Carnival Cruise Line says it will also pitch in.

Disney says it will make donations to non-profits that work on recovery and rebuilding.

“The Bahamas is such a special place to us and our guests, and we have watched the devastation created by Hurricane Dorian with concern and heartache,” Jeff Vahle, president of Disney Cruise Line, said in a statement Tuesday. Disney owns a private island in the Bahamas called Castaway Cay, and according to the statement, employs native Bahamians in many of its area attractions and resorts.

“We hope our $1 million donation will provide much-needed relief and help our neighbors, colleagues, and all those impacted by this devastating storm begin the long process of recovery as they work to put their lives and communities back together,” Disney Chairman and CEO Bob Iger said.

The company is promising to send food and construction materials directly to the victims.

Miami-based Royal Caribbean says it is already loading supplies onto its ships for direct delivery to the Bahamas. They will include water, generators and cleaning supplies.

ITM, Royal Caribbean’s partner in a joint venture developing the Grand Lucayan Resort in Freeport is also donating an additional $100,000.

The Bahamas has been part of our family for nearly 5 decades. Our thoughts & support are with them during this difficult time. As part of our Dorian disaster relief efforts, we’re committing $1M to help them rebuild. To join the cause, please visit: https://t.co/ysuDfFL4oD pic.twitter.com/aJ5qL7Nb8g — Royal Caribbean (@RoyalCaribbean) September 3, 2019

“We can’t make every bad memory of Dorian go away. But we can start making things better — today,” the company said in its announcement about launching relief efforts.

Miami-based Carnival Cruise Line has also pledged its support in the recovery efforts.

“To our friends in The Bahamas, please know you will not be alone in your effort. All of us at Carnival Corporation pledge to work with you,” Carnival Corporation CEO Arnold Donald said in a statement. “We have been and remain in constant contact with government officials as they determine the highest priorities for both the short term and long term.”

Together with @CarnivalPLC we pledge our support for The Bahamas as they assess the damage from Hurricane Dorian & begin recovery efforts. We are determining how to help the Grand Bahama shipyard & its employees & once ready our ships will be calling on all of its Bahamian ports. — Carnival Cruise Line (@CarnivalCruise) September 3, 2019

(©2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company, contributed to this report.)