



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There has been an overwhelming response from South Florida residents donating supplies to the hurricane-ravaged Bahamas. Now Florida Senator Rick Scott is working with the City of Miami and Miami-Dade County in getting that aid to those who need it most.

Wednesday morning, Senator Scott and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez spoke to reporters about the City’s growing efforts to assist victims.

Mayor Suarez announced that local and federal governments are working together to bring all of that aid over to the hardest hit areas.

Suarez said the goods will be taken over by Norwegian Cruise Line and delivered Thursday morning to Nassau. From there, FEMA will distribute it to the hardest hit areas of Freeport, Marsh Harbour and Grand Bahama.

Today, @SenRickScott joined us at Fire Station 8. We’re unifying the local and federal governments to bring aid to the Bahamas. We’re also partnering with @CruiseNorwegian to deliver goods and, tomorrow, we’re deploying @CityofMiamiFire members with @uscoastguard. #BAHAMASTRONG pic.twitter.com/nTnTb8d38M — Mayor Francis Suarez (@MiamiMayor) September 4, 2019

In addition, the City of Miami will be sending a small contingent of fire department first responders and medics who are embedded with the U.S. Coast Guard to help assist Bahamians in need.

Wednesday afternoon, Sen. Scott will join Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez on a visit to one of the County’s collection sites for Hurricane Dorian relief supplies at the Miami-Dade County Emergency Management Warehouse in Doral.

CLICK HERE to see a complete list of locations and links where you can make a monetary donation or drop off supplies.