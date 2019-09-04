



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hurricane Dorian continues to bring Tropical Storm conditions along portions of the northeastern coast of Florida as it runs parallel to the coastline.

At 8 a.m., the center of the Category 2 storm was 95 miles east-northeast of Daytona Beach and about 135 miles east-southeast of Jacksonville, with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph and moving north-northwest at 8 mph.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles. The NOAA automated station at St. Augustine Beach recently reported sustained winds of 46 mph and a wind gust of 59 mph.

A turn toward the north is forecast by Wednesday evening, followed by a turn toward the north-northeast on Thursday morning. On this track, the core of Hurricane Dorian will move dangerously close to the Florida east coast and the Georgia coast through tonight. The center of Dorian is forecast to move near or over the coast of South Carolina and North Carolina Thursday through Friday morning.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for…

* Sebastian Inlet FL to Surf City NC

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for…

* North of Surf City NC to Poquoson VA, including Hampton Roads

* Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds

* Neuse and Pamlico Rivers

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for…

* Volusia/Brevard County FL line to Ponte Vedra Beach FL

* North of Savannah River to Surf City NC

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for…

* North of Ponte Vedra Beach FL to Savannah River

* North of Surf City NC to the North Carolina/Virginia border

* Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* Sebastian Inlet FL to the Volusia/Brevard County FL line

* North of Ponte Vedra Beach FL to Savannah River

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…

* The North Carolina/Virginia border to Chincoteague VA

* Chesapeake Bay from Smith Point southward